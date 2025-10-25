World  | 
Ireland

Ireland Turns Left in Electing Next President

Young people, musicians, artists help Catherine Connolly to a landslide victory
Posted Oct 25, 2025 2:30 PM CDT
Left-Wing Candidate Wins Irish Presidency in Landslide
Independent candidate Catherine Connolly, center, is congratulated by her husband, Brian McEnery, left, and Taoiseach Micheal Martin on Saturday at St Patrick's Hall, Dublin Castle.   (Niall Carson/via AP)

Catherine Connolly, a left-wing independent, has swept Ireland's presidential election, defeating Heather Humphreys of the center-right Fine Gael party. Humphreys conceded Saturday when Connolly was pulling 64% of the vote with two-thirds of ballots counted, the Guardian reports. Although Ireland's presidency is primarily symbolic, Connolly's victory is widely considered a rebuke of the center-right government. She managed to win in historically Fine Gael strongholds and was boosted by public frustration over housing and cost-of-living issues, as well as campaign missteps by the ruling parties.

Connolly, 68, said Saturday evening at Dublin Castle that she will champion diversity and be a voice for peace, building on Ireland's policy of neutrality, per the AP. "I would be an inclusive president for all of you, and I regard it as an absolute honor," she said. A longtime critic of the European Union in a country that overwhelmingly supports it, Connolly, a former clinical psychologist and barrister from County Galway, was not well known at the start of the campaign, per Reuters. She was backed by an alliance of left-wing opposition parties and drew significant support from younger voters. Effective use of social media, along with endorsements from artists and musicians, helped Connolly's campaign gain momentum.

A record 13% of ballots were spoiled, a sign of voter dissatisfaction with the choices. Turnout was estimated at 40%. Humphreys, 62, received 29% of the vote, while Jim Gavin of Fianna Fáil—who withdrew late due to a financial scandal—garnered 7%. Humphreys said Saturday that her family endured "awful sectarian abuse" during the campaign, per the BBC. She was raised a Presbyterian, and her father belonged to the Orange Order, a Protestant organization that opposes a united Ireland. "As a country I thought we'd moved on," Humphreys said. "If we're ever to have a united Ireland we have to respect all traditions." Connolly will succeed Michael Higgins.

