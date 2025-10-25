Unusual Settlement Gives State Life Ring From Famous Wreck

The state of Michigan has acquired a life ring that washed ashore 50 years ago from the Edmund Fitzgerald, a rare artifact that strangely became part of a settlement in a lawsuit that had nothing to do with the famous shipwreck. Taxpayers are paying $600,000 to settle the lawsuit by Larry Orr, who accused a state police officer of violating his rights during a sexual abuse investigation that was discredited, court records show. Orr, in turn, agreed to give up the life ring, which he owned. US Magistrate Judge David Grand said it was an "unusual settlement conference" when lawyers appeared in court on Oct. 8 and put the deal on the record, the AP reports.