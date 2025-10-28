Stocks Hit New Highs for a 3rd Day in a Row

The US stock market pushed further into record heights on Tuesday, with the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Nasdaq composite all setting all-time highs for the third straight day.

United Parcel Service rallied 8% after delivering stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. UPS also gave a forecast for revenue in the all-important holiday shipping season that was slightly above analysts' expectations. PayPal jumped 3.9% after saying it made a bigger profit during the summer than analysts expected. It also said it plans to pay its shareholders a dividend every three months, while announcing a deal where internet users will be able to pay for purchases through OpenAI's ChatGPT. Amazon rose 1% after saying it will cut about 14,000 corporate jobs, or about 4% of its corporate workforce.

Skyworks Solutions climbed 5.8% after saying it would merge with Qorvo in a cash-and-stock deal where Skyworks shareholders will own roughly 63% of the combined company, valued at $22 billion. Qorvo's stock rose nearly as much, 5.7%. Microsoft was one of the strongest forces lifting the market after rising 2%. That sent the company's total value on Wall Street back above $4 trillion.

story continues below

On the losing end of Wall Street was Royal Caribbean, which lost 8.5% despite reporting a stronger profit than analysts expected. Its revenue for the latest quarter fell short of expectations. Homebuilder DR Horton sank 3.2% after reporting a weaker profit for the summer than analysts expected. Executive Chairman David Auld said his company is still dealing with homebuyers finding it challenging to afford a house, along with cautious consumer sentiment.