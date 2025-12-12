Noonan: Kirk Killing Has Trump World 'Cracking Up'

Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan checks in on President Trump nearly a year into his second term, and pronounces him "in a fix, surrounded by mood shifts, challenges and bad signs." All the polls seem to be pointing down, for one thing. Trump previously used immigration to galvanize his base, but he has effectively "shut down illegal immigration on the southern border," she writes. This, she adds, "is the paradox of politics: Every time you solve a major problem, you're removing a weapon from your political arsenal." At this point, immigration is only working against Trump, with attention focused now on "brutal" deportations, argues Noonan.