Fired Coach Sherrone Moore Charged With Home Invasion

Days after being dismissed as the University of Michigan's football coach, Sherrone Moore was charged in an Ann Arbor court in connection with what prosecutors say was a break-in and argument at a residence the day he was fired. Moore, who has been jailed since his arrest Wednesday, appeared at the hearing Friday on a video conference call, the Detroit Free Press reports. He had gone to the home of a woman he'd had a relationship, a prosecutor said, picked up kitchen knives and made threats. "I'm going to kill myself, I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands," Kati Rezmierski said Moore told the woman.

Moore is charged with one count each of:

Third-degree home invasion, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $2,000 fine.

Misdemeanor stalking in connection with a domestic relationship, which has a maximum penalty of a year in prison, a $1,000 fine, and 5 years' probation.

Misdemeanor breaking and entering, which could bring up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Magistrate Odetalla M. Odetalla set bond at $25,000 and ordered Moore to wear a GPS tether, to continue receiving mental health treatment, and to not contact the woman, per the Free Press.

Moore and the woman, whom the court will not identify in its proceedings, worked together and had an "intimate relationship" for years, Rezmierski said. The woman broke up with defendant, who is married, on Monday, which the prosecutor said was followed by "a series of very, very threatening and intimidating and terrifying statements and behaviors" by Moore. Michigan fired him after conducting an investigation, saying he'd broken the terms of his contract and school policy. His lawyer said Moore underwent a mental health evaluation, per ESPN, but would not discuss the findings.