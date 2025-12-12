Taylor Swift Cries Talking of a 'Most Extreme Crime'

Taylor Swift's new Disney+ docuseries pulls back the curtain on how her record-breaking Eras Tour collided with one of the UK's most disturbing crimes of 2024. In the first episode of The End of an Era, Swift reflects on the Southport stabbings that left three young girls dead and multiple others injured at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event while her tour was in progress. The July 2024 attack unfolded at a dance school in Southport, about 20 miles from Liverpool, where children had gathered for a Swift-inspired happening.

Police say a teenager entered the building and stabbed multiple children, killing 6-year-old Bebe King, 7-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, and 9-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar and injuring 10 others. In January of this year, 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana was sentenced to 52 years in prison after pleading guilty. "We've had a series of very violent, scary things happen to the tour," Swift says in the program, adding that she felt the concerts narrowly avoided "a massacre situation."

In the wake of the attack, Swift canceled three August 2024 shows in Austria after authorities arrested two suspects accused of plotting a terror attack aimed at those concerts. The Eras Tour resumed in London, where Swift quietly met with Southport victims' families and survivors before each of her five Wembley Stadium shows, per the docuseries. The footage shows Swift in tears before and after those meetings, working to steady herself before walking in. She likens her role to that of a pilot who must project calm despite turbulence.

"They don't have to worry about you," she says, describing her approach. "You just have to have a calm, cool, collected tone of, like, 'We will be landing in Dallas at 6:05pm, got a little turbulence up ahead, but it's nothing we haven't seen before. Just keep your seatbelts fastened and welcome to the Eras Tour.'" The AP notes other reveals from the docuseries, including (of course) a phone call with fiance Travis Kelce. "Some people get a vitamin drip," she says after Kelce calms her nerves on the phone. "I get this conversation." Check out the trailer for the docuseries here.