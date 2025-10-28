Politics | Mike Pence Trump to Pence on Jan. 6: 'You'll Go Down as a Wimp' New book has details from the former vice president's notes By John Johnson Posted Oct 28, 2025 3:26 PM CDT Copied Then-Vice President Mike Pence, right, listens as President Trump speaks at the White House, Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) A new book by ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl has new details about an exchange between President Trump and Vice President Pence on the morning of the Capitol riot in 2021. The book—Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign that Changed America—says an angry Trump called Pence after learning that his vice president would not try to block the certification of Joe Biden as the election winner. "You'll go down as a wimp," Trump said, according to a note Pence scrawled on his day planner. At other points, Trump said, "If you do that, I made a big mistake five years ago," and "You listen to the wrong people." Karl tweeted an image of the Pence notes, adding that special counsel Jack Smith planned to use them at trial had his case against Trump gone to trial. "I said we both [took] an oath to support + defend the Constitution," Pence responded to Trump, according to his notes. "It doesn't take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law." That Trump referred to Pence as a "wimp" during their final phone call has been previously reported, but the newly revealed notes provide the full line and more context. Read These Next Game 3 of the World Series took a historically long time to wrap up. Trump has been talking about a White House ballroom for 15 years. Bill Gates wants less 'doomsday' talk on climate change. Monstrous Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Jamaica. Report an error