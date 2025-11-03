World  | 
Shein

France Threatens to Boot Shein Over Childlike Sex Dolls

More controversy ahead of Paris store's opening as France spots online offerings
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 3, 2025 12:34 PM CST
People protest outside BHV Marais department store in Paris, Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, where Shein is due to open its first permanent physical store world wide. Poster reads, "Shein is involved in child sexual abuse."   (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga)

French authorities have warned they may block access to Shein after it emerged that the online fast fashion giant had been selling sex dolls with a childlike appearance. France's consumer watchdog, the Directorate General for Competition, Consumer Affairs, and Fraud Control, said last week it had discovered the dolls on Shein's website, noting that their descriptions and categorization left little doubt as to their child-pornographic nature, reports the AP. The agency has referred the case to public prosecutors, and Economy Minister Roland Lescure said on Monday he would seek to ban Shein from the French market if such incidents were to occur again.

"This is provided for by law," he said. "In cases involving terrorism, drug trafficking, or child pornographic materials, the government has the right to request that access to the French market be prohibited," Lescure told BFM TV. The law authorizes French authorities to order online platforms to remove clearly illegal content such as child pornography within 24 hours. If they fail to comply, authorities can require internet service providers and search engines to block access and delist the site. The watchdog said it has issued a formal notice urging the platform to take urgent corrective measures. Shein did not immediately answer a request for comment.

Under French law, the distribution via electronic communication networks of child-pornographic materials is punishable by up to seven years in prison and a $115,000 fine. The watchdog also noted that Shein sells other pornographic products including adult-like sex dolls without effective age-filtering measures to prevent "minors or sensitive audiences from accessing such pornographic content."

Shein was founded in China in 2012, and the low-cost online retailer is now based in Singapore. Reaching customers mainly through its app, it has enjoyed a meteoric rise to become a global leader in fast fashion, shipping to 150 countries. The company has faced criticism over its labor practices and environmental record. Lescure's comments came just days before Shein is due to open its first permanent physical store in Paris, located inside the BHV Marais department store in the heart of the French capital city. (Shein caught some flak when Luigi Mangione turned up as a model.)

