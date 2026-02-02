Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom's Home Is a 'Crime Scene'

Nancy Guthrie, 84, 'did not leave on her own,' say authorities in Arizona
Posted Feb 2, 2026 1:42 PM CST
A screenshot of Nancy Guthrie, with daughter Savannah.

Police in Arizona are now treating the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother in Arizona as a likely matter of foul play. After examining the home of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, "we do, in fact have a crime scene," said Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos on Monday. Given her mobility issues and other unspecified evidence at her residence, Nanos said investigators believe "she did not leave on her own," reports People. Coverage:

  • The elder Guthrie was last seen at her home in the Tucson area on Saturday evening, per USA Today. When she didn't show up at church on Sunday, a friend went to her home, then called 911. An extensive search yielded no trace.
  • Savannah Guthrie skipped her hosting duties on the Today show Monday and is now in Arizona. "On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom," she said in a statement, per the New York Times. She also urged anyone with information to call the sheriff's department at 520-351-4900.

  • Along with Savannah, Nancy Guthrie is the mother of two older children, daughter Annie and son Camron, per Page Six. Her husband, Charles, died of a heart attack when Savannah was a teen, per Arizona Central. The elder Guthrie, who has appeared on the Today show multiple times, lives alone in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson.
  • The sheriff said Nancy Guthrie does not have dementia and is as "sharp as a tack," per the AP. "The family wants everyone to know that this isn't someone who just wandered off." However, he added that she has unspecified physical ailments that require daily medication. "If she doesn't have (her medication) in 24 hours, it could be fatal."
  • Nanos said homicide detectives are involved in the case, which is not the norm so early. "This one stood out because of what was described to us at the scene and what we located just looking at the scene," he said. Nanos did not elaborate, but he said he did not think there was a danger to the public.

