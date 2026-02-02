Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom's Home Is a 'Crime Scene'

Police in Arizona are now treating the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother in Arizona as a likely matter of foul play. After examining the home of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, "we do, in fact have a crime scene," said Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos on Monday. Given her mobility issues and other unspecified evidence at her residence, Nanos said investigators believe "she did not leave on her own," reports People. Coverage:

The elder Guthrie was last seen at her home in the Tucson area on Saturday evening, per USA Today. When she didn't show up at church on Sunday, a friend went to her home, then called 911. An extensive search yielded no trace.

Savannah Guthrie skipped her hosting duties on the Today show Monday and is now in Arizona. "On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom," she said in a statement, per the New York Times. She also urged anyone with information to call the sheriff's department at 520-351-4900.