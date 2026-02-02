India Has a Snakebite Problem

The BBC is out with a look at what it labels a health crisis in India: lethal snakebites. More specifically, the problem lies in the inability to get antivenom to victims, particularly in rural areas. The story notes that India officially logs about 50,000 snakebite deaths each year, which is likely an undercount and yet by far the most of any country. A new report from the Global Snakebite Taskforce helps zero in on the main issue, concluding that 99% of health workers in India face various obstacles when delivering antivenom: scarce supply, limited training in how to use it, and poor infrastructure.

"In India, snakebites are seen as a poor person's problem," Dr. Yogesh Jain, a GST member and a practitioner in the central Chhattisgarh state, tells the BBC. "That's why there isn't enough outrage or action over these completely avoidable deaths. When it comes to treating snakebites, every second counts." Nearly half of GST respondents said treatment delays led to amputations, surgeries, or permanent disability in their patients. The results sync with the World Health Organization's classification of snakebites as a "highest priority neglected tropical disease." The WHO estimates that 5.4 million people are bitten by snakes each year worldwide, resulting in about 100,000 deaths.

In India, farmers and tribal communities in central and eastern states are especially at risk, facing long travel times to hospitals, bad roads, and scant ambulance services. Another factor is that some people first seek help from faith healers, reaching medical care only after symptoms worsen. That's not to discount the role of traditional herbal medicine in treating bites: A new government-funded study is investigating the efficacy of such treatments, notes the Times of India. New Delhi rolled out a National Action Plan in 2024 to cut snakebite deaths in half by 2030, promising better surveillance, wider antivenom access, more training, and public education. Experts call it a meaningful step but say implementation is patchy.