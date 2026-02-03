Sarah Ferguson Charity Shuts Amid Epstein Revelations

Sarah Ferguson's charity is shutting down just as newly released Jeffrey Epstein records draw fresh attention to her past ties with the disgraced financier. Sarah's Trust, founded in 2020 to back grassroots humanitarian and environmental projects, will close "for the foreseeable future," a spokesman confirmed Monday, per the BBC . He said the decision had been "under discussion and in train for some months," but offered no explanation beyond that. The move comes days after the US Justice Department released more than 3 million pages of Epstein-related documents, including emails that appear to show Ferguson in contact with him while he was serving time for soliciting sex from a minor.

The new files include messages in which the former Duchess of York appears to call Epstein a "legend," "my pillar," and "the brother I have always wished for." "I am at your service. Just marry me," she wrote to him in 2010, per ABC Australia. The files also reveal Epstein gave Ferguson financial help, including about $20,000 to pay off debts, and that Ferguson remained in contact with him while he was in jail, the Telegraph reports. Indeed, she brought her daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, then 19 and 20, to visit him just days after his release.

Other emails show Ferguson reached out to Epstein in September 2011, expressing hurt that "you never kept in touch," months after she publicly said she would "have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again," per the Times. Last year, a string of charities including Julia's House children's hospice and the Teenage Cancer Trust cut ties with her as a patron or ambassador, with Julia's House calling her continued role "inappropriate." The newly released material also contains photos of Ferguson's ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew, kneeling over a woman lying on the floor. He has consistently and strongly denied any wrongdoing.