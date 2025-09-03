Well, Whoops: Luigi Mangione Turns Up as a Shirt Model

It's not every day that an accused murderer pops up as a model for cheap clothing. Fast-fashion retailer Shein is investigating after a listing on its website featured the likeness of Luigi Mangione —the man facing murder charges in the high-profile killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York. The image, which appeared to show Mangione modeling a white, short-sleeved shirt, was hastily removed once discovered, reports the BBC . The shirt, priced at $11.69, had sold out in several sizes as of early Wednesday, notes Forbes .

"The image in question was provided by a third-party vendor and was removed immediately upon discovery," a Shein rep told Newsweek. Shein stressed the company's "stringent standards for all listings on our platform," adding, "We are conducting a thorough investigation [and] strengthening our monitoring processes." It's unclear how long the image was online or which specific vendor uploaded it to the Chinese-owned platform. Some commenters suggested the photo may have been generated with AI, but the actual origin remains uncertain. (Mangione will also be the subject of an upcoming James Patterson book.)