Trump Endorses Dozens, but a Key Name Is Absent

President Trump issued a flurry of endorsements on Sunday night for more than 50 Republicans ahead of Tuesday's elections, but Politico spots a notable absence: Trump didn't mention Virginia's GOP gubernatorial candidate, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears. She is trailing in the polls against Democrat Abigail Spanberger in one of Tuesday's most closely watched races. Trump did, however, address the race in more general terms:

"Why would anyone vote for New Jersey and Virginia Gubernatorial Candidates, Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger, when they want transgender for everybody, men playing in women's sports, High Crime, and the most expensive Energy prices almost anywhere in the World?" he wrote. "VOTE REPUBLICAN for massive Energy Cost reductions, large scale Tax Cuts, and basic Common Sense!"

One key difference in the above is that Trump has specifically endorsed the GOP's Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey, but he has avoided offering his direct support for Earle-Sears. GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin has sought to downplay the significance of that, per News Nation. "He has come out very favorably about the lieutenant governor," said Youngkin. "He called her an excellent candidate. He called Abigail Spanberger a terrible candidate." (Former President Obama is stumping in both states for the Democratic candidates.)