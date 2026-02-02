Trumps' Crypto Firm Struck a Big Deal With UAE Royalty

A lucrative deal struck between the Trump family enterprise and investors tied to the United Arab Emirates just before President Trump's second inauguration is getting some attention. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on it: Four days before the inauguration, Eric Trump signed an agreement for World Liberty Financial to sell a 49% "secret stake" to Aryam Investment 1 for $500 million. World Liberty is a crypto venture co-founded by all three of Trump's sons, and it also has ties to longtime Trump ally Steve Witkoff, notes the Washington Post. Involved on the other side of the deal was Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, an Abu Dhabi royal who has sought greater access from the US to artificial intelligence chips.