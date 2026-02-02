Before Rape Trial, Stepson of Norway Prince Arrested

The eldest son of Norway's crown princess has been arrested, just before his trial opens on charges including rape in a case that has been an embarrassment to the royal family, police said Monday. Marius Borg Høiby was arrested on Sunday evening and is accused of assault, threats with a knife, and violation of a restraining order, police said in a statement. They requested four weeks' detention on grounds of risk of reoffending, reports the AP . On Tuesday, he's due to go on trial at the Oslo district court. The indictment includes 38 counts, including rape, abuse in a close relationship against one former partner, acts of violence against another, and transporting 7.7 pounds of marijuana. Other charges include making death threats and traffic violations.

Høiby has been under scrutiny since he was repeatedly arrested in 2024 on various allegations of wrongdoing. He was indicted in August, but had been free pending trial until Sunday. Høiby is the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship and stepson of the heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon. He has no royal title or official duties. The indictment centers on four alleged rapes between 2018 and November 2024; alleged violence and threats against a former partner between the summer of 2022 and the fall of 2023; and two alleged acts of violence against a subsequent partner, along with violations of a restraining order. Høiby's defense team has said that he "denies all charges of sexual abuse, as well as the majority of the charges regarding violence."

Haakon said last week that he and Mette-Marit don't plan to attend court and that the royal house doesn't intend to comment during the proceedings. He emphasized that Høiby isn't part of the royal house and that, as a citizen of Norway, he has the same responsibilities and rights as all others. He said that he's confident that all concerned will make the trial as orderly, proper, and fair as possible. While the royals are generally popular in Norway, the Høiby case has cast a shadow on their image. And the trial is opening just as his mother faces renewed scrutiny over her contacts with Jeffrey Epstein.