All 22 Citizen Initiatives Fail to Qualify in Florida

A proposed amendment to Florida's constitution that would allow recreational marijuana use for adults is one of 22 citizen initiatives that failed to qualify for the 2026 ballot, state officials said. The Florida Department of State announced Sunday that none of the active proposed constitutional amendments by initiative petition met the legal requirements for placement on the November general election ballot, the AP reports.

The deadline for signatures to qualify for the midterm election was Sunday. Smart & Safe Florida, the group behind the marijuana amendment, said it would have the 880,062 signatures needed after all petitions are processed, but state records show the amendment was about 100,000 signatures short on Monday.