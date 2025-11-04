'Human-Grade' Pet Food Comes With a Down Side

The whole "pets are family members" idea isn't just a sweet sentiment. The trend toward refrigerated, "fresh" or even "human-grade" pet food can come with a price beyond the pet food budget, reports the AP. One of the most climate-intensive decisions we make is whether to own a pet. It's for the same reason that humans have a big impact: They eat every day. And most of them eat meat. The environmental impact of meat includes the land the animal lived on, the food it ate, the waste it generated and other factors. "What else do pets do? We have to feed them. I think that that's why it's number one," said Allison Reser, director of sustainability and innovation at the Pet Sustainability Coalition. But just like people, a pet's impact on the planet can vary greatly depending on their diet.