Feds Push for Fish Farms in Gulf

Some see the Gulf of Mexico as a prime location for floating fish farms, with the Trump administration eager to scale up offshore aquaculture—but not everyone is on board. As the global appetite for seafood grows and wild fisheries dwindle, the federal government is eyeing the Gulf as a potential aquaculture hotspot under Trump's administration, which has directed regulators to cut red tape and promote domestic seafood production, the Miami Herald reports. Proponents argue that offshore farms can boost the seafood supply with minimal environmental impact, help coastal economies, and reduce America's reliance on imported fish. The federal government is working to streamline the permitting process, which has long frustrated would-be aquaculturists.

But the idea is controversial: Environmental groups and Gulf residents worry that fish farms could add pollution to an already stressed ecosystem and squeeze out local fishermen. While advocates say the industry can be sustainable if properly managed, skeptics warn that large-scale operations could escape regulatory oversight if too many safeguards are removed. Concerns range from fish waste fueling algae blooms, to disease spreading among wild fish, to the risk of hurricane damage releasing thousands of farmed fish into the wild.

"Farmed fish tend to be bred for different qualities than are advantageous in the wild," says Marion Cufone is the director of Recirculating Farms Coalition, per WLRN. "So, for example, to grow faster, quicker, but also not have the instincts to hide when pursued or to be able to eat properly or live properly in the wild. We don't want those characteristics getting out into our fish populations."

Supporters counter that modern submersible pens and careful site selection can limit these dangers, but the technology remains unproven in Gulf waters. There are thousands of onshore or near-shore aquaculture sites in Florida, but none in the open ocean, the Herald notes. Hawaii-based company Ocean Era has received tentative approval for a "demonstration project" to raise 55,000 pounds of redfish southwest of Sarasota in what would be the Gulf's first large-scale fish farm, WLRN reports. Legal challenges, however, could delay the project for years.

As companies like Ocean Era and Manna Fish Farms, which aims to raise millions of red drum and striped bass off Pensacola, push forward with pilot projects, the debate is heating up. Fishermen worry about losing access to key fishing grounds, and some feel left out of the decision-making process. Even among supporters, there's a sense that the industry must proceed carefully. As one advocate puts it: "Proceed with caution."