PFAS-Tainted Water May Triple Risk of Infant Death

A new study raises fresh concerns about PFAS, the so-called "forever chemicals" found in everything from nonstick cookware to waterproof clothing, linking PFAS-contaminated drinking water to fetal and infant health risks. PFAS are known to seep into groundwater and contaminate wells. Researchers found that mothers exposed to PFAS-contaminated water had three times the rate of infant deaths and saw more premature and low-birth-weight babies compared to those not exposed, reports the Washington Post . The study, published Monday in PNAS , examined more than 11,000 births between 2010 and 2019, focusing on mothers living near 41 contaminated sites in New Hampshire.

The findings add to existing worry around PFAS—a group of over 10,000 chemicals now detected in nearly half of America's drinking water and in the blood of almost every American. These chemicals are already linked to cancer, birth defects, and liver and immune system damage. In this case, mothers living downstream from contaminated sites—often with higher incomes and good access to health care—lost infants in the first year at a 191% higher rate than average, amounting to 35 additional deaths. The rate of preterm births was 20% higher, and low-weight births 43% higher. Given the socioeconomic status of the mothers, "if there weren't a PFAS site there, you would think that they would have better birth outcomes," study co-author Derek Lemoine tells the Post.

The American Chemistry Council argues the study's reliance on modeled rather than direct exposure data makes its conclusions uncertain. But outside scientists say the research offers unusually strong evidence of a causal link, not just a correlation. There was randomization, the Guardian notes, as none of the mothers knew if they'd been exposed. With over 172 million Americans exposed to PFAS through drinking water, advocacy groups are calling for tougher federal standards. The EPA has instead proposed slackening PFAS testing requirements set under the Biden administration, arguing it would cost utilities $1.5 billion annually. But the study authors say the broader health and economic toll could be close to $8 billion annually if nothing is done.