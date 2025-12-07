This New Tech Can 'Shake' Water Out of the Air

MIT researchers have developed a new device that uses ultrasound to extract drinking water from the air, promising a faster, more efficient solution for regions with limited water resources—even in dry climates, reports Live Science . Traditional atmospheric water harvesting (AWH) systems lean on the sun to pull water out of absorbent materials, a process that typically takes hours or days and is often impractical in arid environments. The new MIT device, however, uses ultrasonic waves to rapidly "shake" water loose from the material, collecting it as usable water within minutes.

According to the team, whose research was published in the journal Nature Communications, their ultrasonic prototype is 45 times more efficient than conventional evaporation methods. The device works by causing a ceramic ring to vibrate at high frequencies, which breaks the flimsy bonds between water and the material in question. Researchers tested the system in controlled humidity chambers, finding that it could dry saturated samples in just a few minutes. One limitation is that the device needs a power source, unlike sun-powered AWH systems.

However, the researchers suggest it could run on a small solar cell, which could also automate the water collection cycle. The team envisions efficient, window-size household units that could repeatedly harvest water throughout the day. Study co-author Svetlana Boriskina said the technology could be particularly valuable in desert regions or places without access to salt water for desalination. "With ultrasound, we can recover water quickly, and cycle again and again. That can add up to a lot per day," Boriskina said, per a release.