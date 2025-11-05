Now Chinese Astronauts Are Stuck in Space

Suspected debris damage to spacecraft leaves 3 in limbo
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 5, 2025 11:30 AM CST
Journalists film China's Long March 2F rocket, carrying three astronauts, as it lifts off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, China, on Friday.   (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A group of Chinese astronauts face a delayed return to Earth after their spacecraft was believed to have been struck by a small piece of debris. Their return, originally scheduled for Wednesday, will be pushed back to an unspecified date, according to state broadcaster CCTV, which offered no further details, per the AP. The three astronauts from the Shenzhou-20 mission flew to the Tiangong space station in April and were finishing their six-month rotation. The group consists of team leader Chen Dong, fighter pilot Chen Zhongrui, and engineer Wang Jie. Their replacements on the Shenzhou-21 mission had successfully docked onto the space station on Saturday.

