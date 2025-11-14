Lifestyle  | 
dogs

What People Are Naming Their Pups These Days

Max is top male dog name, Luna is top female pick in American Kennel Club's annual ranking
Posted Nov 14, 2025 9:50 AM CST
What People Are Naming Their Pups These Days
Who's a good Max or Luna?   (Getty Images/Arf and Wag Studio)

"Max" makes a triumphant return to the top of the American Kennel Club's annual list of top male dog names, after being dethroned last year by the name Milo. Meanwhile, "Luna" ascends to the top of the female pooches. "Choosing a pet's name is such a fun and important part of the process when acquiring a dog," AKC chief Gina M. DiNardo said in a statement, per People. Owners "put a great deal of effort into picking a name that perfectly fits their pet and often spend a lot of time making that decision." Without further ado, here are the top names people are bestowing upon their pups around the nation:

Top male dog names

  1. Max
  2. Hank
  3. Teddy
  4. Cooper
  5. Gus
  6. Bear
  7. Duke
  8. Maverick
  9. Charlie
  10. Finn

Top female dog names

  1. Luna
  2. Bella
  3. Daisy
  4. Lucy
  5. Ruby
  6. Willow
  7. Maggie
  8. Penny
  9. Nova
  10. Sadie
See what other names made the top 100 for both male and female pups here.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X