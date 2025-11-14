What People Are Naming Their Pups These Days

"Max" makes a triumphant return to the top of the American Kennel Club's annual list of top male dog names, after being dethroned last year by the name Milo. Meanwhile, "Luna" ascends to the top of the female pooches. "Choosing a pet's name is such a fun and important part of the process when acquiring a dog," AKC chief Gina M. DiNardo said in a statement, per People. Owners "put a great deal of effort into picking a name that perfectly fits their pet and often spend a lot of time making that decision." Without further ado, here are the top names people are bestowing upon their pups around the nation: