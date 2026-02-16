Ancient Elephant Bone May Prove Hannibal Legend

A bone from an elephant foot discovered under a fallen wall in southern Spain may be the first tangible proof that Hannibal really did march war elephants through Europe, reports the BBC . Archaeologists say the 4-inch foot bone, uncovered at an Iron Age site known as Colina de los Quemados near Córdoba, dates back to the third century BC, per the New York Times . That syncs with the Punic Wars (264-146 BC) fought by the Carthaginian general for control of the Mediterranean, and evidence found near the bone (including catapult ammunition) suggests the animal died in a battle zone.

"[T]his is the first time an elephant bone remnant linked to that chronology has been found in Iberia and, to our knowledge, in Europe," Rafael Martínez Sánchez of the University of Córdoba tells IFLScience. The team outlined their discovery in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports. Hannibal's use of the animals has been depicted in illustrations and texts, but no concrete proof has surfaced. He is believed to have famously crossed the Alps with the animals in 218 BC to invade Italy. Using radiocarbon dating and comparisons with bones from modern elephants and steppe mammoths, the researchers concluded the fragment likely came from an elephant that died before Hannibal's army reached the mountain range.

The site also yielded artillery, coins, and ceramics, supporting the idea it was a battlefield or military zone rather than a place where ivory or decorative bone was worked. As the academics point out, importing such large, non-native animals would have required ships, and it's unlikely carcasses would have been transported purely as cargo. The bone's species—African or Asian elephant—remains unclear, and the scientists say pinning that down will be difficult.