Everybody's Invited to Join Great Backyard Bird Count

Valentine's Day and Presidents' Day aren't the only things on the calendar this weekend—bird-watchers have their own global event, and anyone with 15 minutes to spare can join in. The Great Backyard Bird Count , run by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the National Audubon Society, and Birds Canada, asks people worldwide to spend at least a quarter-hour between Feb. 13 and 16 counting every bird they see in a spot of their choosing, then report the numbers through the eBird or Merlin Bird ID apps, or log sightings on paper to upload later, Scientific American reports.

No expertise is required: Merlin can help novices match birds by look or sound, while more advanced tools, like Cornell's bird family-tree explorer, cater to the deeply curious. In 2024, some 642,000 people in 210 countries or subregions tallied 7,920 species, including threatened birds in India and out-of-range visitors spotted in Canada and California, potentially signaling shifting migration patterns and warmer winters. Last year, there were 8,078 bird species identified, with around 838,000 people taking part, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Whether you're scanning a feeder from your kitchen window, walking the neighborhood, or checking a local reservoir or beach, organizers say your brief count helps scientists track how birds are adapting to a changing climate.