New Crew Launched to ISS After Medical Evacuation

A new crew rocketed toward the International Space Station on Friday to replace the astronauts who returned to Earth early in NASA's first medical evacuation. SpaceX launched the replacements as soon as possible at NASA's request, sending the US, French, and Russian astronauts on an expected eight- to nine-month mission stretching until fall, the AP reports. The four should arrive at the orbiting lab on Saturday, filling the vacancies left by their evacuated colleagues last month and bringing the space station back to full staff.