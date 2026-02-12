Device Surprisingly Effective at Finding Eggs for IVF

A new device is raising the unsettling possibility that fertility clinics are routinely throwing away usable eggs. In a study of 582 patients across four US clinics, the OvaReady system—developed by Massachusetts-based AutoIVF—ran follicular fluid that had already been checked by embryologists under microscopes and turned up extra eggs from more than half of patients, reports the New York Times . Some 582 additional eggs were collected from the fluid of 316 patients, per the study published Thursday in Nature Medicine . One of those "missed" eggs led to the birth of a healthy baby girl in September after being fertilized and implanted in a couple who had previously completed a failed IVF cycle.

The microfluidic device sorts fluid through tiny channels and bumpers. AutoIVF's CEO Ravi Kapur, a study co-author, said he expected the device to find eggs in 10% of cases, not 50% "across multiple very high-end clinics." He said the company is focused on gathering "peer-reviewed evidence to inform how automation may improve consistency and completeness in egg recovery," per a release. Outside experts call the results promising but preliminary, stressing the study is small and includes just one live birth so far. Many say the tool should, for now, serve as a backup check rather than replace the manual search—while key questions remain about how many of the recovered eggs are viable.