Weight-Loss Drugs May Cut Colon Cancer Deaths

Medications like Wegovy and Ozempic, known for managing diabetes and promoting weight loss, may also be linked to significantly lower death rates in colon cancer patients, according to a new study cited by the Independent . Researchers at UC San Diego reviewed medical records for more than 6,800 colon cancer patients and found those using GLP-1 drugs had a five-year death rate of 15.5%, compared to 37.1% for those not on the medication—meaning that those on the drug were less than half as likely to die, per a release .

The data published in the journal Cancer Investigation, drawn from University of California Health facilities, controlled for factors such as age, BMI, the severity of the cancer, and other health conditions. The survival benefit appeared most pronounced in patients with a BMI over 35, suggesting the drugs could be particularly helpful for those with obesity. GLP-1 drugs, which include semaglutide (marketed as Ozempic and Wegovy) and tirzepatide (sold as Mounjaro), are known to reduce inflammation, improve insulin sensitivity, and encourage weight loss.

Lab studies suggest they might also directly inhibit tumor growth and help trigger cancer cell death. Researchers caution the current findings are observational and don't prove causation, noting the reduced death rate could be due to an indirect effect of better overall metabolic health, rather than a direct anti-cancer effect. They say more research, especially clinical trials, is needed to determine whether GLP-1 drugs can directly improve cancer survival rates, especially in cases of obesity-related cancers.