For Seals on One Island, a 'Bleak' Future May Await

Nearly half of the breeding female elephant seals on South Georgia, a remote island near Antarctica, have died in a bird flu outbreak, according to a new study published in the journal Communications Biology . Researchers from the British Antarctic Survey used drones to survey the island's three largest breeding beaches and found a 47% decline in breeding females—a loss of approximately 53,000 animals—since the virus arrived in 2023, per AFP .

South Georgia is home to more than half of the world's population of Southern elephant seals, the largest seal species on Earth. Scientists say the outbreak has also led to high mortality among seal pups, many of which died after being abandoned by sick mothers or contracting the virus themselves. In a related outbreak on Argentina's Valdes Peninsula, 97% of pups died and 67% of breeding females were lost.

"If the South Georgia population responds similarly to the modeled outlook at Peninsula Valdes, the future is bleak," the study's authors write. However, marine ecologist Connor Bamford, the study's lead author, says the South Georgia population is likely to be more resilient due to its larger size, which numbers in the hundreds of thousands. "That being said, the impacts to this population will be felt for many years to come," he notes.

Scientists believe the seals are spreading the virus through water droplets while breeding in dense colonies on beaches. "There are thousands of them together, all coughing and splattering," Bamford explains. Researchers are now calling for regular monitoring of the population.