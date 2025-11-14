Trump Eyes Tariff Rollback Amid Food Price Concerns: Sources

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing to roll back some of its own tariffs in a bid to address rising food costs—a move that would mark a significant shift in one of its signature economic policies. The exemptions, which are still under consideration, would apply to certain tariffs on products from countries that have not signed trade deals with the US, according to sources familiar with the plan who spoke to the New York Times . Beef and citrus products are likely candidates for exemption, although no final decision has been made. The issue has sparked debate within the administration, particularly among ranchers who argue that increasing beef imports contradicts President Trump's emphasis on domestic production.

This potential policy reversal comes as concerns about affordability and high grocery prices intensify, factors that have recently influenced election outcomes and dented the president's approval ratings. The latest consumer data shows significant price hikes for staples like coffee and beef, with coffee prices up nearly 19% year-over-year. The proposed exemptions would go beyond those outlined in a September executive order, which was limited to products not primarily made in the US and sourced from countries with existing trade agreements. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has advocated for broader exemptions, citing the need to bring down food prices. However, critics within the administration warn that exempting products from countries without trade deals could be seen as rewarding those nations for not cooperating with US trade policy.

The administration on Thursday announced new trade agreements with Argentina, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Ecuador, which are expected to open markets for US exports and lower some tariffs. While officials believe the tariff exemptions could provide relief on certain imported foods, the overall impact on prices remains uncertain, especially since many key imports already benefit from tariff exemptions under existing agreements with Canada and Mexico. See the full story at the Times.