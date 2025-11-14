Cardi B Welcomes Her 4th Baby

Cardi B has welcomed her fourth child, marking her first baby with boyfriend and NFL player Stefon Diggs, a rep for the rapper tells People . The 33-year-old artist also announced the birth on Instagram with a video soundtracked by her latest album, Am I the Drama?. In her post, Cardi reflected on her life's changing chapters, describing motherhood and music as driving forces for her personal growth, and emphasizing her focus on self-improvement and preparing for an upcoming tour, which starts next year, per USA Today . "A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve," she wrote.

Diggs, 31, confirmed earlier this month that the couple was expecting a boy, sharing his excitement about fatherhood. Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, shares three children—Kulture, Wave, and Blossom—with her estranged husband, rapper Offset, from whom she filed for divorce in July 2024. Diggs is also father to two daughters. Their new little boy was reportedly born last week, sources tell TMZ.

Cardi B and Diggs were first linked in late 2024, making their relationship public at a Knicks-Celtics game in May 2025 after months of speculation. The rapper said she kept her pregnancy private to maintain some control over the news, explaining she wanted to share it on her own terms. In a recent podcast interview, Cardi B spoke about her hopes for her children, stressing the importance of discipline and wanting them to be "a 100 times better version" of herself. She said she avoids putting pressure on them to be perfect, but wants them to be smarter and more prepared for life's challenges.