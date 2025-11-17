Report: Abuse in Israeli Prisons So Bad One Is Called 'Graveyard'

The number of Palestinians dying in Israeli custody surged to nearly 100 since the start of the war in Gaza, according to a report published Monday by a human rights group that says systematic violence and denial of medical care at prisons and detention centers contributed to many of the deaths. The picture that emerges from the report by Physicians for Human Rights-Israel is consistent with findings by the AP, which interviewed more than a dozen people about prison abuses, medical neglect and deaths, analyzed available data, and reviewed reports of autopsies. Details: