Jeff Bezos Is a CEO Again

Jeff Bezos has attached himself to a new artificial intelligence startup where he'll serve as co-chief executive—his first formal operational role since stepping down as Amazon CEO in 2021. The company, Project Prometheus, has a staggering $6.2 billion in funding, some of it from Bezos himself, making it one of the best-financed startups in the world, per the New York Times. It's entering a crowded and competitive field, aiming to develop advanced AI for the engineering and manufacturing of computers, motor vehicles, and spacecraft. The Amazon and Blue Origin founder will share leadership duties with Vik Bajaj, a scientist with a background at Google X who previously co-founded Verily and Foresite Labs.