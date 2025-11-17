Tennessee Officer Badly Hurt in Vance Motorcade Crash

A police officer critically injured in a crash involving Vice President JD Vance's motorcade in east Tennessee has been identified as Field Training Officer Justin Brown. The Maryville Police Department said Brown sustained severe injuries in the Friday crash and underwent surgery Saturday morning, Local 3 reports. The accident occurred Friday night at an intersection in Maryville, where law enforcement agencies were assisting with an executive protection mission for the vice president, according to Chief Tony Crisp. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash involved a Maryville officer on a motorcycle and a THP trooper in an SUV, reports WLWT .

Authorities say both Brown and the trooper were hospitalized following the crash. The trooper's condition has not been released. Vance was in the region for a private fundraising event, and the officers were escorting his motorcade at the time of the crash, which happened as agencies were blocking traffic for the arrival of Air Force Two at McGhee Tyson Airport. Crisp credited bystanders who witnessed the crash with providing first aid at the scene, saying their actions helped save Brown's life.

"To those individuals whose quick response saved FTO Brown's life last night, we can't thank you enough. You are true heroes," Crisp said Saturday. "Our hearts and prayers also go out to the trooper involved in the crash." In an update on Brown's condition Sunday afternoon, the chief said that Brown was still in critical condition in the ICU, but that he had made "small improvements," WATE reports. "His progress is expected to be gradual and he will remain hospitalized for an extended period of time, but we are grateful for the improvement we have seen since Friday," Crisp said.