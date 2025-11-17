Judge: 'Pilots Are Not Perfect. They Are Human'

A former Alaska Airlines pilot who tried to cut the engines of a passenger flight in 2023 while riding off-duty in the cockpit will serve no additional prison time, a federal judge ruled Monday. US District Judge Amy Baggio sentenced Emerson to time served and supervised release for three years at a hearing in Portland, Oregon, the AP reports. Federal prosecutors had asked for one year in prison, while his attorneys had sought probation. "Pilots are not perfect. They are human," the judge said. "They are people and all people need help sometimes." Joseph Emerson had pleaded guilty or no contest to all charges against him in September as part of agreements with state and federal prosecutors.