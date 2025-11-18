Trump Sets a Date for $2K Tariff Payouts

President Trump announced on Monday that Americans could see $2,000 "tariff dividend" checks as soon as mid-2026, putting a timeline on a proposal he has floated several times this year. The president said the payments would go to individuals with moderate incomes, but the plan would require congressional approval—an outcome far from certain, according to previous remarks from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. "We're gonna be issuing dividends later on, somewhere prior to—the middle of next year, a little bit later than that," Trump said Monday, per the New York Post .

The cost of the proposed dividend is significant. Analysts estimate that even limiting the checks to low- and middle-income individuals could push the price tag well above $200 billion, a sum that exceeds total tariff revenues collected by the government in fiscal 2025 and amounts to about half of what's projected for fiscal 2026, Axios reports. A payout of this size, especially so close to the 2026 midterm elections, could have major political implications, effectively putting large sums of money into voters' hands just as they head to the polls. There's also concern that such a payout could fuel inflation—a risk highlighted by the inflationary effects of previous stimulus checks.