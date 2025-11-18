Liev Schreiber Hospitalized in NYC After Severe Headache

Actor Liev Schreiber was hospitalized in New York City after experiencing a severe headache over the weekend. The 58-year-old Ray Donovan actor, who has previously spoken about health issues related to migraines, contacted his doctor on Sunday and was advised to go to the hospital, where he was kept overnight for observation and testing, reports People . TMZ notes it was told that Schreiber was able to move about and talk normally.

The specific cause of his latest health scare hasn't been disclosed, but a rep stated that Schreiber was cleared to return to work as of Monday afternoon and had gone to the hospital "out of an abundance of caution." Earlier this year, Schreiber revealed that he'd suffered temporary amnesia, triggered by a migraine, while performing in the Broadway play Doubt: A Parable. At the time, Schreiber said he was backstage and unable to recognize co-star Amy Ryan or remember his lines.

He was later diagnosed with a rare condition known as transient global amnesia, which causes sudden memory loss and confusion and can be triggered by migraines, stress, or physical exertion. The condition typically resolves within 24 hours and doesn't have lasting effects. Schreiber was formerly romantically involved with actor Naomi Watts, with whom he shares two teen children, per Page Six. He's now wed to Taylor Neisen, both parents to baby Hazel Bee.