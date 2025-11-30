OpenAI Bigwig Wants ChatGPT to Be Unavoidable

OpenAI's new applications chief, Fidji Simo, is on a mission to turn ChatGPT into an indispensable tool—one that users will eventually be willing to pay for. Simo, who joined the company in August after stints running Instacart and Facebook's main app, oversees the business side of OpenAI, including ChatGPT, with a mandate to transform the company's AI breakthroughs into must-have consumer products, per Wired . Her arrival comes as OpenAI is expanding aggressively, with fresh model releases, retail deals, and major investments in computing power.

Simo, who works remotely from Los Angeles due to a chronic illness, has quickly become a constant presence in the company's Slack-driven culture. Her strategy is to close the gap between the intelligence of OpenAI's models and the extent to which people actually use them. Since joining, she has launched features like Pulse, which connects to users' calendars for personalized insights, and pushed to improve ChatGPT's handling of mental health crises. She's also exploring ways to introduce ads into ChatGPT's free level, though she insists any move on that front will be handled with greater respect for user data than traditional ad models.

Simo sees huge potential for OpenAI to provide value across both consumer and enterprise markets. "In the past, only the wealthy had access to a team of helpers. With ChatGPT we could give everyone that team," she says, pointing to roles like personal shopper or financial adviser. She argues that the real bottleneck is computing power, not demand, and defends OpenAI's massive investments in data centers as necessary to keep up with the company's ambitions.

Despite concerns about AI's impact on jobs, Simo says she's focused on minimizing disruption by certifying workers and connecting them with new opportunities. As for the fear that AI could wipe out humanity, Simo says the company is taking those risks seriously, but "we are doing everything we can to make sure that that doesn't happen." The Wall Street Journal has more on Simo, who grew up in a coastal city in France before moving to Paris, then California to work for eBay. Fortune, meanwhile, features criticism from Simo toward Meta, which she says didn't accurately foresee the risks tied to AI products.