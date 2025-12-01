Trump: Sure, I'll Release MRI Results

President Trump said Sunday that he would release the results of his MRI test that he received in October , the AP reports. "If you want to have it released, I'll release it," the president said during an exchange with reporters as he traveled back to Washington from Florida. He said the results of the MRI were "perfect." The White House has so far declined to detail why Trump had an MRI during his physical last month, or on what part of his body.

The press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, has said that the president received "advanced imaging" at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center "as part of his routine physical examination" and that the results showed Trump remains in "exceptional physical health." Trump added Sunday that he has "no idea" on what part of his body he got the MRI. "It was just an MRI," he said. "What part of the body? It wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it."

Axios notes that Trump's pledge to release the MRI results came after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz questioned the 79-year-old president's physical and cognitive health. Trump went on a Thanksgiving rant about Walz and Minnesota's Somali community, and Walz said Sunday that on a weekend when most Americans were enjoying holiday time with family, "This guy [Trump] is apparently in a room ranting about everything else. This is not normal behavior. It's not healthy." He claimed Trump is "fading physically," and also questioned the president's "mental capacity." The reporter who asked Trump about his MRI results specifically mentioned Walz's comments.