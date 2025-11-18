Trump Gives Lavish Welcome to Saudi Prince

President Trump welcomed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia to the White House on Tuesday, the prince's first visit to the US since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. US intelligence agencies blamed the murder on the prince known as MBS, and the allegations put US-Saudi relations in a "tailspin" for years, per the AP . Tuesday's lavish welcome suggested that's all in the past, and the two leaders began what is expected to be a busy two days of dealmaking, per the Wall Street Journal . (Update: When taking reporters' questions, Trump said the prince "knew nothing" of the murder.)

This is not technically a state visit because MBS is the crown prince, not the king, but he is widely regarded as the Saudis' de facto leader. And the New York Times notes that welcome ceremony "exceeded the typical pomp for a visiting foreign leader," with a Marine band playing, fighter jets flying overhead, and officers on horseback carrying the flags of both nations. Trump greeted the prince warmly with a handshake and a pat on the back. The two will have a working lunch, and MBS will return later for a state dinner.

Several major agreements are on the table, including a US-Saudi mutual defense pact, cooperation on artificial intelligence, and a deal that could eventually give Saudi Arabia access to American nuclear technology. Trump is also highlighting a Saudi pledge to invest $600 billion in the US, first announced during his visit to Riyadh, and the president has signaled his intention to move ahead with F-35 fighter jet sales to the kingdom, despite Pentagon concerns over Saudi Arabia's ties to China.