World | President Trump Trump on Killing of Khashoggi: 'Things Happen' President says Saudi crown prince was not involved in the journalist's murder By John Johnson Posted Nov 18, 2025 12:49 PM CST Copied President Trump points to a reporter for a question as he meets Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) When President Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman began taking questions at the White House on Tuesday, one of them went straight to a sensitive topic: the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. A US intelligence report implicated the prince in the killing, but Trump dismissed the idea: "A lot of people didn't like that gentleman that you're talking about. Whether you like him or didn't like him, things happen, but [Mohammed] knew nothing about it," Trump said, per the Washington Post. "And we can leave it at that. You don't have to embarrass our guest by asking a question like that." The prince said his nation "did all the right steps" to investigate the death of Khashoggi, who was killed and dismembered by Saudi agents, per the New York Times. "It's painful and it's a huge mistake," he said, adding that Saudi Arabia has "improved our system" to ensure "this doesn't happen again," per NBC News.