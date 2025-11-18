Trump on Killing of Khashoggi: 'Things Happen'

When President Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman began taking questions at the White House on Tuesday, one of them went straight to a sensitive topic: the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. A US intelligence report implicated the prince in the killing, but Trump dismissed the idea:

"A lot of people didn't like that gentleman that you're talking about. Whether you like him or didn't like him, things happen, but [Mohammed] knew nothing about it," Trump said, per the Washington Post. "And we can leave it at that. You don't have to embarrass our guest by asking a question like that."