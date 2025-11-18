Federal Judges Block New Congressional Map in Texas

Texas cannot use a new congressional map drawn by Republicans in hopes of securing the party additional US House seats, a panel of three federal judges ruled Tuesday. The ruling is a blow to President Trump's efforts to have GOP lawmakers in multiple states redraw their maps to help the party preserve its slim House majority in the 2026 midterms, per the AP.

"The public perception of this case is that it's about politics," the ruling states. "To be sure, politics played a role in drawing the 2025 Map. But it was much more than just politics. Substantial evidence shows that Texas racially gerrymandered the 2025 Map."

The 2-1 decision followed a nearly two-week trial in El Paso, Texas. One judge was appointed by Trump, another by Republican President Ronald Reagan, and one by Democratic President Barack Obama.