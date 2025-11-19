Ukraine Hits Russia With a Notable Missile

As US military bigwigs attend Wednesday meetings with Ukrainian officials in hopes of moving the war toward its conclusion, Russia confirmed its air defenses intercepted four ATACMS missiles over Voronezh, a city near the Ukrainian border, on Tuesday. Ukraine confirmed what it called "a significant development that underscores Ukraine's unwavering commitment to its sovereignty"—that development being the first confirmed use of US-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles to strike inside Russia during President Trump's term. They have an upper range of about 190 miles. What you need to know: