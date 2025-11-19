World | russia Ukraine Hits Russia With a Notable Missile ATACMS strikes on Russian territory are apparently back on By Kate Seamons withNewser.AI Posted Nov 19, 2025 9:37 AM CST Copied A Ukrainian soldier with the Kraken 1654 unit, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) As US military bigwigs attend Wednesday meetings with Ukrainian officials in hopes of moving the war toward its conclusion, Russia confirmed its air defenses intercepted four ATACMS missiles over Voronezh, a city near the Ukrainian border, on Tuesday. Ukraine confirmed what it called "a significant development that underscores Ukraine's unwavering commitment to its sovereignty"—that development being the first confirmed use of US-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles to strike inside Russia during President Trump's term. They have an upper range of about 190 miles. What you need to know: Reuters reports the US delivered the ATACMS systems in 2023 but only for use within its own territories, which Russia holds nearly 20% of. The Wall Street Journal reports Ukraine was given the OK to use ATACMS inside Russia in the waning days of the Biden administration, but the Pentagon axed the possibility of additional strikes under Trump. But in October, US officials said they had relented on a key restriction, which would permit the use of some long-range missiles. "The use of long-range strike capabilities, including systems such as ATACMS, will continue," the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said in a Tuesday statement, per Business Insider. It sees the statement as "suggest[ing] a shift in the Pentagon's policy, although the circumstances behind the US's new stance remain unclear." It is also unclear whether the US will provide Ukraine with additional ATACMS missiles beyond the "small stockpile" already supplied, reports the Journal, which notes the missiles' targeting depends on US intelligence. Debris from the intercepted missiles reportedly damaged buildings in Voronezh, but no casualties were reported. Read These Next House overwhelmingly votes to release Epstein files. A spate of coverage suggests Trump's hold on the GOP is weakening. Federal judges in Texas just blocked the new congressional map. Trump implies tariff checks could arrive just before midterms. Report an error