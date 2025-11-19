Dad Stuck a Lot of Matches Up an Orifice to Break a Record

A Swedish father's quest to impress his kids has landed him a world record, for the most matches stuffed up someone's nose, reports UPI. Martin Stroby, 42, tells Guinness he was inspired after his children became fascinated with the Guinness World Records book and encouraged him to try to break a record himself.
Initially skeptical about his own talents, Stroby eventually decided to target a category he thought was within reach: the most matches held in the nose, a record that at the time stood at 68. That record was held by Peter von Tangen Buskov of Denmark, until Stroby came along, per the Daily Guardian. After a few trial runs, Stroby realized he could tolerate the discomfort and found he had a natural knack for the odd feat.
The main challenge, he said, was keeping the matches from falling out, but after some experimentation, he developed a technique that minimized the spillage. Stroby ultimately managed to fit 81 matches in his nostrils, securing the record and earning some serious bragging rights at home. "As a father, I want my children to look up to me in the same way I look up to my father, who has taught me more than I can write down," Stroby said.