Dad Stuck a Lot of Matches Up an Orifice to Break a Record

A Swedish father's quest to impress his kids has landed him a world record, for the most matches stuffed up someone's nose, reports UPI . Martin Stroby, 42, tells Guinness he was inspired after his children became fascinated with the Guinness World Records book and encouraged him to try to break a record himself.

Initially skeptical about his own talents, Stroby eventually decided to target a category he thought was within reach: the most matches held in the nose, a record that at the time stood at 68. That record was held by Peter von Tangen Buskov of Denmark, until Stroby came along, per the Daily Guardian. After a few trial runs, Stroby realized he could tolerate the discomfort and found he had a natural knack for the odd feat.

The main challenge, he said, was keeping the matches from falling out, but after some experimentation, he developed a technique that minimized the spillage. Stroby ultimately managed to fit 81 matches in his nostrils, securing the record and earning some serious bragging rights at home. "As a father, I want my children to look up to me in the same way I look up to my father, who has taught me more than I can write down," Stroby said.