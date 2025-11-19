Israel Had a Condition It Didn't Get in US-Saudi Jet Deal

Israeli officials are raising alarms over the US plan to sell F-35 stealth fighter jets to Saudi Arabia —a move they say risks eroding Israel's decisive edge in regional air power, largely based on its exclusive access to the aircraft. Israel's success with the F-35 is clear: It has not lost a single plane in recent conflicts and has leveraged the jet's stealth, range, and advanced battlefield sensors to maintain air superiority over rivals from Iran to Hezbollah. "Our air force is our insurance policy," Israel's former national security chief Eyal Hulata tells the Wall Street Journal , underscoring the F-35's central role in the country's defense strategy.

Israel had hoped President Trump would sell the jets only if Saudi Arabia agreed to normalize relations with Israel through the Abraham Accords, reports the Times of Israel. Though Israel and Saudi Arabia are not enemies, Israel worries that situation could change. And Saudi jets based in the most northern part of the country would be just minutes away from Israeli airspace. Israeli officials aren't just concerned about the Saudis. They fear that a sale would set a precedent, opening the door for other regional powers, like Egypt and Turkey, to seek the jet and could eventually make Israel's own F-35s more vulnerable, the Journal reports.

Israel's dominance is part of the reason Arab governments want access to the F-35. But Israel and the US have mechanisms in place to ensure Israel's qualitative military edge, and some officials tell the Journal that edge will continue through new technologies and new levels of cooperation. They add there's time to work out the details as it might be years before Saudi Arabia takes possession of the promised jets. Meanwhile, some analysts note the US and Israel could use the sale as leverage to encourage Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel. However, the Saudis have reportedly said they'll only do that if Israel guarantees Palestinian statehood, per the Times. More on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to the White House, which included the F-35 deal, here.