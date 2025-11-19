At Trump's Saudi Dinner, Big Names, Big Money, and a New Alliance

It was a "lavish welcome" in DC on Tuesday for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a warm greeting that extended into the evening with a black-tie state dinner at the White House—"a stunning attempt at rehabilitating the image of the prince," who US intel agencies found was responsible for the murder of US journalist Jamal Khashoggi, per USA Today. More on the high-profile visit—the crown prince's first since Khashoggi's 2018 killing—and its implications:

Money boost: One big development that emerged on Tuesday was that the crown prince, aka MBS, announced that initial Saudi investment pledges in the United States of $600 billion were being upped to $1 trillion. "We had a big day today, a very big day for both countries," said Trump. "We've gotten to know each other well over the years."