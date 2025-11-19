Amazon Prime Video Launches AI Video Recaps

Can't quite remember the season you binged last fall? AI to the rescue. Amazon Prime Video is going live with Video Recaps, a feature that uses artificial intelligence to generate detailed video recaps of TV show seasons, designed to refresh viewers on key storylines before they start a new episode. The AI-powered "theatrical-quality" recaps combine narration, dialogue, and music to summarize major plot points and character developments, Deadline reports.

The new feature builds on Prime Video's earlier X-Ray Recaps, which offered text summaries without spoilers. The new recaps are currently in beta and available for select English-language Prime original series in the US, including Fallout, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Upload, Bosch, and The Rig. They can be accessed via a dedicated button on a show's page, alongside trailers and other materials.

Unlike traditional recaps that play at the start of an episode or as part of the show itself, these AI-generated recaps are standalone videos. According to Prime Video, the recap process involves generative AI tools that analyze a season's major events and character arcs to select key moments. The system then assembles video clips, audio effects, snippets of dialogue, and music, all tied together with an AI-generated voiceover. Gérard Medioni, Prime Video's VP of Technology, described the feature as a "groundbreaking application of generative AI for streaming" and said it's part of the company's broader effort to make the viewing experience more accessible and enjoyable.

Engadget describes Video Recaps as "essentially a repackaged version of the summarizing skill that companies have decided AI excels at." Authors, however, have complained that Kindle Recaps can misrepresent plots, and it's not clear whether the Amazon feature will face the same problem. Amazon has been increasingly incorporating AI into its operations, including live sports coverage and advertising, reports Deadline.