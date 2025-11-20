Houston Bans Riding E-Scooters at Night

Houston's city council has voted unanimously to impose a curfew on e-scooters and similar devices, effective immediately, making it illegal to rent or ride them between 8pm and 4am within city limits. The new rule, passed 13-0 with four members absent, covers not just e-scooters but also ATVs, hoverboards, electric skateboards, and even electric roller skates, the Houston Chronicle reports. The decision follows data from the Houston Fire Department showing that nearly 80% of the 500-plus e-scooter-related incidents since January 2021 occurred during those nighttime hours.

City officials say the ordinance is intended to make Houston's streets safer and more walkable. Mayor John Whitmire said the city has heard "the concerns of residents and business owners," adding that "everyone should be able to walk our streets, dine in our restaurants, and visit our hotels and other venues without someone recklessly joyriding around them." The Houston Police Department and the Administration & Regulatory Affairs Department report they've seized 129 e-scooters, impounded 74, cited 51 riders, made eight arrests, and confiscated five guns in connection with e-scooter incidents.

The curfew also applies to privately owned devices, though it doesn't cover mobility scooters for people with disabilities or Segways. There are also exceptions for people traveling home directly from work or school and in emergencies. People who violate the new restrictions could face a fine of up to $500, with a $100 charge to pick up an impounded device, though police say they plan to focus on public education and will initially hand out warnings instead of citations, KHOU-11 reports. In August, when the council was considering a complete e-scooter ban in the downtown area, a coalition of companies said they had invested millions of dollars in the industry and a ban would put hundreds of people out of work, reports Houston Public Media.