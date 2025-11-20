Mexico Overtakes Canada as Top Buyer of US Goods

Mexico has overtaken Canada as the largest buyer of US goods, marking the first time in nearly 30 years that Canada has not held the top spot, according to new data from the US Commerce Department. The figures highlight a significant shift in North American trade dynamics, with Mexico and the US economies becoming increasingly interconnected despite occasional political friction, per New York Times. Just two years ago, Mexico became the leading seller of goods to the US, surpassing China. Now, it also ranks as the top destination for US exports. From January to August, the US exported $226.4 billion in goods to Mexico, slightly edging out the $225.6 billion sent to Canada. In comparison, the US exported $349.4 billion to Canada and $334 billion to Mexico last year.