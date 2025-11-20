Trump Excluded From Cheney Funeral

President Trump was not invited to the funeral of former Vice President Dick Cheney, taking place Thursday, sources tell Axios and CNN . The snub is notable because sitting presidents usually attend the funerals of former vice presidents and presidents. But Cheney, who died earlier this month at age 84, broke with Trump after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and publicly criticized him in a 2022 campaign ad for his daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney. He called Trump a " coward ," adding "there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic."

Trump has repeatedly attacked Liz Cheney, who served as vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee. In 2022, he said she should have guns "trained on her face." Liz Cheney, who lost her 2022 Republican primary to a challenger Trump endorsed, announced last fall that she was voting for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and that her father was doing the same. Last year, Trump said he was "never a fan of Cheney," referring to Dick.

More than 1,000 guests are expected at the funeral at Washington's National Cathedral, set for 11am ET, but Vice President JD Vance wasn't invited either, CNN reports. All living former vice presidents—Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, Al Gore, and Dan Quayle—will attend alongside former presidents George W. Bush and Joe Biden, several Supreme Court justices, and congressional leaders from both Republican and Democratic camps.