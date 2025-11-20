It Was Another Bad Day for Nvidia, Bitcoin

The market had been shaky coming into Thursday, largely because of twin worries: Nvidia and AI-related stocks may have simply shot too high, and the Federal Reserve may be done delivering the invigorating cuts to interest rates that Wall Street loves. Nvidia initially appeared to tamp down the worries about a bubble for AI stocks after reporting a big profit for the summer, along with a forecast for coming revenue that easily cleared analysts' expectations. Nvidia jumped to an early gain of 5% but then dropped to a loss of 3.1%. Because it's the biggest company in the US market by value, Nvidia's stock has more pull on the S&P 500 than any other company's.

Worries about a potential AI bubble aren't gone. The concern among investors is that all the dollars pouring into AI chips and data centers may not ultimately produce the big profits and productivity for the economy that proponents have been promising. The most recent survey of global fund managers by Bank of America showed a record percentage of investors saying companies are "overinvesting."

Amazon went from an early gain of 2.1% Thursday to a loss of 2.5%. Palantir Technologies swung from a jump of 5.5% to a loss of 5.8%. The last time the overall stock market had swings this wild in one day was in April, when President Trump shocked the world with his stiff "Liberation Day" tariffs. Some of Thursday's sharpest losses hit companies within the crypto industry, as bitcoin tumbled to its lowest price since April. Robinhood Markets dropped 10.1%, and Coinbase Global sank 7.4%. On the winning side of Wall Street was Walmart, which rallied 6.4% after the retailer delivered another standout quarter.

For the second worry that's been dogging Wall Street, interest rates, Thursday's jobs report from the US government came in mixed and offered some relief. The report showed hiring by US employers was stronger in September than economists expected, which may suggest the economy remains solid. But it also said the unemployment rate worsened slightly, which could give the Fed reason to cut its main interest rate at its next meeting in December. Traders still see a December rate cut as relatively unlikely, giving it a roughly 40% probability, according to data from CME Group. But that's better than the 30% chance they saw a day earlier, before the September jobs report.